Delivering in December! The Hayden is a two-story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3,052 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owner's suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner's bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. A finished rec room in the large basement finishes out the floorplan. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders' warranty. This home sits on a large lot that backs up to a wooded area.
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $451,990
