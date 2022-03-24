The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owner's suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner's bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders' warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $455,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
BUFFALO — Unsolicited, Providence coach Ed Cooley delivered a message to the University of Richmond’s administration following the Friars’ 79-…
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “A…
Virginia community college board names new chancellor, defying Youngkin's call to restart hiring process
Russell A. Kavalhuna will succeed Glenn Dubois, who is retiring at the end of June. Youngkin said the board was unwilling to work with his administration.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed a Republican former member of the Chesterfield Electoral Board who is also a former legislative assistant to…
Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.
Bomb-making materials, partial IED, smoke bombs and firework mortars seized from Henrico home last week
Bomb-making materials, a partial improvised explosive device, smoke bombs and firework mortars were seized from a Tuckahoe home last week, acc…
Audacy, which runs The Team 980 and 106.7 The Fan in DC, as well as Richmond's 910 The Fan, will not carry Commanders games.
Henrico County residents in a Tuckahoe neighborhood were told to evacuate or shelter in place after police searched a home in the area when they found what could be explosives.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The road was long, but the destination proved unforgettable.