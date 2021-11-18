5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $425,000

Custom built, one owner home! Very desirable area, close to shopping, schools and access to major roads. Great place to live and work! The grand foyer opens to the great room with 2-story ceiling and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge breakfast nook overlooking the rear yard. Regal dining room with beautiful wood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Tucked in between the kitchen and the formal dining room is a spacious 1/2 bath for guest use. The primary bedroom is located conveniently on the ground floor and has lush carpeting and tray ceiling. The primary bathroom has ceramic tile floors, dual vanities, and super nice walk in shower! On the second floor there are 4 additional bedrooms or reduce the bedroom count if you don't need them and have your own office, gym space, hobby room, etc. There is a shared full bath on the second level. If more space is what you need, then there is a walk up third floor that is unfinished with the beginnings of a full bath in place to get you started! Outdoors has covered front and rear porches and an attached 2-car garage and a 2nd detached garage.