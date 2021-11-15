Welcome home to 12108 Winbolt, a gorgeous, almost brand new home located in Chester. If you're looking for a move in ready, perfectly maintained home with many of the big ticket items being taken care of for you, this is the place for you! Through the front door, you have an additional carpeted family room and dining room, providing extra entertainment space for loved ones. Ahead is the living room, open and full of natural light, with carpet and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded, with tile backsplash, large granite counter, chalk wall, stainless steel and recessed lights. Attached to the kitchen is the dining room, with the same hardwood floors as the kitchen and a chandelier. Also on the first floor is a bedroom with a full bath, for a first floor primary if needed. Up the stairs are the other four bedrooms, the primary including a jetted tub, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. Additionally, you'll make great use of the carpeted rec room above the garage, for even more entertaining space. Finally, you can enjoy your backyard in your hot tub, or around the fire pit. Other noteworthy features include two car garage, front porch, and a total of three full bathrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $469,950
