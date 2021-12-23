5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $479,990

We get it.. Life these days is the ultimate balancing act. That's why we designed The Saint Lawrence. The main level's spacious and open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. On big game weekends, everyone can get together in the family room. With sight lines through to the kitchen, you can easily prepare snacks and drinks without missing a play. There is also a main-level flex room which can be used however your family needs it. Upstairs, alongside up to five bedrooms, you'll find the key to an organized home—an upstairs laundry room. The owner's bedroom is designed just for you—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.