5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $499,000

Stunning home in the neighborhood of Ramblewood Forest. This home is a beauty. Walk into the foyer, displaying high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. The extra space on the both floors is a plus when it comes to this home. On the first floor you have a formal dining room, sitting area, office/entertainment area, family room, eat in kitchen AND a master suite with sitting area, master bathroom and TWO walk in closets. On the second floor, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. One of those bedrooms can be changed into a media room/entertainment space. This home is bound to have you figuring out just what to do with all of the space. The living room has a beautifully designed fireplace that matches the kitchen backsplash perfectly. The columns in the foyer and master suite make the home have a majestic and distinguished look. Come add your decorations to make it your own! The backyard has a newly constructed and spacious deck with an overhang roof and patio. The detached shed is also great for extra storage space. This home is perfect for a family! Come see it before it flies off the market!