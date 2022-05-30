We get it.. Life these days is the ultimate balancing act. That's why we designed The Saint Lawrence. The main level's spacious and open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. On big game weekends, everyone can get together in the family room. With sight lines through to the kitchen, you can easily prepare snacks and drinks without missing a play. There is also a main-level flex room which can be used however your family needs it. Upstairs, alongside up to five bedrooms, you'll find the key to an organized home—an upstairs laundry room. The owner's bedroom is designed just for you—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $499,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia has its first possible case of monkeypox in the state.
The 200-acre site, purchased for $100 million, would include retail, a large amphitheater and the team's headquarters and practice fields.
"This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
A proposed budget deal General Assembly negotiators reached this week would cut taxes by $4 billion over three years, increase state employee …
The Washington Commanders have drawn up plans for a second potential stadium site, this one in Virginia’s Loudoun County, according to renderi…
Henrico County band director charged in connection with inappropriate relationship with student at former school
Addair, who is currently listed as the band and orchestra director at Glen Allen High School on the school's website, is on unpaid administrative leave.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday vetoed seven additional bills, including identical measures from two Richmond lawmakers meant to aid indigent pe…
The Richmond man and his accomplice falsely certified that the loan proceeds would be used solely for business-related purposes, authorities say.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court backing a former West Point teacher who was fired in 201…
Commanders stadium project on life support as $350 million subsidy loses key supporters in Virginia legislature
"I don't have confidence in the Washington Commanders as a viable NFL franchise," a key senator said.