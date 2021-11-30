The Versailles single-family home combines classic style with modern design.. The light-filled foyer welcomes you toward a formal dining room and a living room, which can become a study with the addition of French doors. The 2-story family room flows into the dinette and gourmet kitchen, with its large island and easy access to the 2- or 3-car garage. A 1st floor bedroom with full bath provides main-level comfort. Upstairs, a loft leads to 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. The luxury owner's suite features dual walk-in closets, a sitting area, and dual vanities. Come home to The Versailles. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $549,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maintenance workers locked out of DuPont plant in Chesterfield after union negotiations stall; some members of Congress are concerned
About 95 employees of DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County have been locked out of work by the company for more than a month aft…
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
Richmond sweet potato pie maker turning a family tradition into budding national business: 'It's literally an entrepreneur's dream'
For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.
Convicted rapist sentenced to serve 30 years in abduction and murder of Prince George woman who disappeared in 2020
A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and fatally …
VCU is asking the state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building at Broad and Belvidere streets
VCU has unveiled images of a planned $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn’t have the same access; citizens or jou…
Visiting Hokies fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium after the win.
Richmond's former interim police chief, who led RPD for 11 days during protests, sues city over his firing
William “Jody” Blackwell, who temporarily took the helm of the Richmond Police Department at the height of civil unrest in the summer of 2020,…