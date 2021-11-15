5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $554,079

The Jefferson is UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN MEADOWVILLE LANDING by Main Street Homes. This energy star certified home is nestled on an eye catching corner .55 acre lot! This popular floor plan boasts 5 large bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, concrete front porch driveway and side load garage The open floor plan allows for versatile ways to use the spaces. There is a downstairs bedroom that could also be used as an office, dining room, spacious great room w/2 story fireplace, kitchen w/granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,ceramic tile back splash, island, pantry and more! The extended breakfast nook is right off the kitchen and offers access to the lovely 16x12 vaulted screen porch. There is also a conveniently located mudroom off the garage,perfect for extra organization! Wood stairs lead you to the 2nd floor featuring 3 additional bedrooms as well as spacious bonus room or fourth upstairs bedroom! Two of the bedrooms feature walk in closets, the other bedroom is the show stopping owners suite. The owners suite boasts an suite, dual vanities, shower w/bench, separate water closet and walk in closet. There is also a separate laundry room in the perfect location!