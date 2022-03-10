5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $555,990

The Versailles single-family home combines classic style with modern design.. The light-filled foyer welcomes you toward a formal dining room and a living room, which can become a study with the addition of French doors. The 2-story family room flows into the dinette and gourmet kitchen, with its large island and easy access to the 2- or 3-car garage. A 1st floor bedroom with full bath provides main-level comfort. Upstairs, a loft leads to 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. The luxury owner's suite features dual walk-in closets, a sitting area, and dual vanities. Come home to The Versailles. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.