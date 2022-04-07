5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $559,990

Welcome to the Cypress from Eastwood Homes! This one has a full walk out basement, adding a large rec room, bedroom and full bath! The first floor has an open kitchen, with large island a plenty of cabinet space, plus breakfast area, large great room, formal dining and guest room. 3 bedrooms plus a loft upstairs, and full 2 car garage, large deck and front porch. Check out great upgrades in this home: first floor vinyl plank floors, stylish, two-tone kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, kitchen backsplash, gas cooking, hardwood steps to upstairs, gas fireplace, automatic garage door opener, tankless water heater, and more!