Location. Location. Location. Brick Colonial Mini-estate on 8.7 acres on a private road in the Heart of Chester with a 1000 sq. ft. first level in-law suite. This is such a unique property. The main structure is a four bedroom home with formal living and dining rooms, a dedicated office a kitchen with granite countertops and ss appliances and a family room with an informal dining area. And there is also a large Florida/sun room to enjoy. The second level has 4 bedrooms with the primary featuring a brick fireplace with a gas insert and an up-dated bathroom. The basement has a large rec room with a fireplace and pool table and accessories that pass, a laundry room with cabinets and an additional flex room. The in-law suite has its own entry that consists of a Living Room, kitchenette with laundry, bedroom with W/I closet and 1 1/2 baths. In the past 5 years: New roof, garage doors and openers, windows, up-dated baths, All FP inserts (Mendota insert on main level w/blower), dishwasher, surround sound speakers, 3 exterior sliding glass doors, attic fan and WH. The generator hook-up has 6 circuit connections and there's electrical for a mobile home. Wood floors refinished 10/18.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $589,900
