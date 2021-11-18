5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $335,000

JUST LISTED IN ASHBROOK! Nestled at the end of quiet cul-de-sac, this 2200+ sq ft 5 bedroom home has the size and private lot that makes it one of the most desirable properties in Ashbrook. As you enter you'll notice brand new LVP running throughout the foyer, dining room and kitchen. The owners added custom wall treatments in the dining room, bar area, and in one of the bedrooms. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances that convey to the new owner (including fridge), ample cabinet space, and a custom built bench to maximize the eat-in kitchen space. The first floor also has an extra bedroom which is a perfect flex/office space. The backyard boasts a 21 x 24 deck that runs almost the entire width of the home perfect for grilling, entertaining, etc. Showings start this Friday - book your appointment today!