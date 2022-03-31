The Potomac is one of Shurm Homes' most popular floor plans. This one will come appointed with 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lights, pendant lights over the kitchen island. The convenience of a 1st-floor suite with a full bath is something you will be glad you have in your home. Upstairs the loft adds an additional living space. This home boasts walk-in storage and pull-down attic stairs. Relax on your front porch or enjoy cooking out on your deck. All photos are of another Potomac on another lot. This is the final section of Pennwood Estates. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful, boutique community with easy access to 150,288, Pocahontas State Park, and shopping and dining on Hull Street, Midlothian, and Route 10. The estimate of completion is April 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $443,414
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOS ANGELES — The percentage of omicron subvariant BA.2 cases is rising in Los Angeles County, a trend seen elsewhere nationwide as officials …
The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pe…
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
A political consulting firm tells clients it will help them navigate the new Republican-controlled executive branch of Virginia’s government. …
A Midlothian woman who had drunk multiple cocktails and hard seltzers and was distracted by her cellphone when she crashed last year into a yo…
A Bermuda-based insurance company is planning to open a U.S. headquarters office in Henrico County that is expected to employ more than 70 people.
Virginia still wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to the state, but at the end of a month in which Maryland and D.C. tempered their e…
Some Atlee High School students are being suspended this week following their participation in a student-organized walkout on March 18 in prot…
As we walked around Hannah and Brandon Setzer’s place in the country and they introduced us to their chickens and baby goats and talked about …
Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.