5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $443,414

The Potomac is one of Shurm Homes' most popular floor plans. This one will come appointed with 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lights, pendant lights over the kitchen island. The convenience of a 1st-floor suite with a full bath is something you will be glad you have in your home. Upstairs the loft adds an additional living space. This home boasts walk-in storage and pull-down attic stairs. Relax on your front porch or enjoy cooking out on your deck. All photos are of another Potomac on another lot. This is the final section of Pennwood Estates. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful, boutique community with easy access to 150,288, Pocahontas State Park, and shopping and dining on Hull Street, Midlothian, and Route 10. The estimate of completion is April 2022.