5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $490,000

So many great things about this property! This 5 bedroom is a Pearl Certified; highly energy efficient home. It includes NEST Thermostats, a brand new HVAC system and a new 43 solar panel system which allows for electric bills under $8 each month! The 1st level includes a foyer area office, dining room, eat in kitchen with bar seating, large pantry, ample cabinets and counter space and is open to the family room and includes access to the rear 16 x 12 patio! Mudroom off of garage with bench is a great shoe and backpack drop zone! 4 full and 1 half bathroom with direct access from each individual bedroom! Two primary bedrooms including one on the 1st level have full bathrooms and make this a great opportunity for multigeneration families. The 2nd level primary bedroom includes a private sitting room, LARGE walk in closet, raised double sink cultured marble vanity, walk in shower and garden tub! Three additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms plus laundry room with utility sink finish the 2nd level. 3rd level rec room is a quiet getaway with attached flex room that could serve as a walk in closet, storage or crafting room! Fenced yard, paved driveway, 2 car garage w/ pedestrian door!