5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $554,000

Welcome Home to this beautiful well-maintained 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home on a private 1-acre lot in the prestigious Woodland Pond Subdivision! Enter the Foyer with Custom Moldings & Transom Windows throughout to open-concept living complete with Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Study/Rec Room all w/ refinished hardwood floors done in 2019! The Gourmet Kitchen and Breakfast Nook are bright and welcoming complete with white/glass-front Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, a Double Wall Oven, large Island with Gas Cooktop, Recessed Lighting, and large Sink area w/ a Window above w/ beautiful views of the Yard. The 1st floor Rec Room could be an Office/Study or Game Room and includes a Wood-burning Fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The 2nd floor includes a large Master Bedroom with Ensuite Master Bathroom, a spacious Walk-in closet with Built-in Shelving and 3 spacious Secondary Bedrooms, one of which could be another Rec Room. The 3rd floor could be a 5th Bedroom/Rec area/Gym. There is space for everyone! The Rear Yard is private and serene and includes a Deck and Firepit area. NEW Roof-2018, NEW Windows/Vinyl Siding-2019, NEW HVACS-2020,Newer Tankless Hot Water Heater!