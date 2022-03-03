5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $589,010

Welcome to Eastwood Homes Drexel floorplan in Harpers Mill! The main floor has a study with French doors and a formal dining room. Large great room with open concept to kitchen with a large kitchen island and a walk in pantry. Hardwood throughout the main floor. Upstairs is a LOFT area and 3 bedrooms and a large primary suite. The 3rd floor is finished with a full bath. Design upgrades have been selected for this home.