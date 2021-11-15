5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $850,000

Welcome to 15936 Drumone Rd in Hallsley! This gorgeous, custom Perkinson Home has everything you're looking for! Beautiful primary bedroom located on first floor, jaw dropping primary bath with huge closet, soaking tub, dual vanity with marble, frameless glass shower door, hard floors throughout entire first floor, modern gas fireplace, custom dining area, Thermador appliances throughout flawless kitchen design, quarts countertops in kitchen, guest suite with full bath on first floor, large laundry room with sink and custom trim work in mud room. second floor has another 4 bedrooms, 2 custom baths with dual vanities, ceramic tile in all baths, pull down attic storage and entertainment room above garage. The exterior has excellent curb appeal, custom stonework in all the right places, direct entry garage for easy in and out, extended drive for extra car, huge screened porch, tons of patio space with wood burning fireplace, electric awning to protect you from the weather, stamped concrete on patio and very sharp landscaping. This custom home has so much to offer. Come see it before it's gone!