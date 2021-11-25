5 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $499,950

This full brick Georgian is one of a kind. This home is set back on 1.39 acres with it's deep lush lawn and a long concrete stamped driveway is a dramatic first impression. The beautiful Wood floors through out the first floor are in excellent condition. The formal Williamsburg colonial style formal living room or ball room is perfect for entertaining a large number of guests. The rear octagon conservatory with Mexican tile floors was built by a master brick mason. The French provencal inspired kitchen features soapstone counters and a fruits de mer ceramic relief. The five bedrooms are oversized and have large closets. The master has wood floors and an amazing master bathroom. This home has so much storage that includes a half finished basement with a workshop.