5 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $340,000

Back On Market!!! due to no fault of the SELLER. Buyers Financing fell through. Price REDUCED! This property is extremely well maintained by current owners, If space is what you need, you'll have no problem here. 4 Bedrooms in the main house and there is a 1br 1 bath studio apartment with a private entrance right off the courtyard, easy rental income!!! Each room draws you in and has special story to tell. Tasteful colors though out the home, Top of the line upgrades everywhere that fits the home perfectly. Freshly painted and a MUST SEE!! Beautiful Property, likely the Best kept and BEST Looking Property in this Sweet Little Town of Crewe.