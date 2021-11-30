The life of the party.. The fearless leader. The rock star. What they all share is charisma – that captivating trait that makes you stand up and take notice. If there's any home model with that level of personality, it's the Seneca. The Seneca model pours on the charm with style and substance. An array of head-turning facades to choose from. A spacious, open floorplan that works for you and your needs. And plenty of space to welcome family and friends. Just past the foyer, the flex area is the first room to set the tone. Use it for a library, or put in some double doors for a home office. You can even turn it into a first-floor bedroom suite and give guests an extra dose of privacy. The dining room has a convenient service hall, powder room and closet. A large family room opens into a gourmet kitchen and casual dining area. Want to take the party outside? Add a covered porch! Just off the kitchen, a family entry keeps the great outdoors from dirtying your great indoors. On the second level, you can have as many as five bedrooms. Don't need that many? Turn one of them into a loft and another into a bonus room! The owner's bedroom has two big walk-in closets to store all your best looks. The owner's... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $579,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maintenance workers locked out of DuPont plant in Chesterfield after union negotiations stall; some members of Congress are concerned
About 95 employees of DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County have been locked out of work by the company for more than a month aft…
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
Richmond sweet potato pie maker turning a family tradition into budding national business: 'It's literally an entrepreneur's dream'
For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.
Convicted rapist sentenced to serve 30 years in abduction and murder of Prince George woman who disappeared in 2020
A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and fatally …
VCU is asking the state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building at Broad and Belvidere streets
VCU has unveiled images of a planned $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn’t have the same access; citizens or jou…
Visiting Hokies fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium after the win.
Richmond's former interim police chief, who led RPD for 11 days during protests, sues city over his firing
William “Jody” Blackwell, who temporarily took the helm of the Richmond Police Department at the height of civil unrest in the summer of 2020,…