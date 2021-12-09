The life of the party.. The fearless leader. The rock star. What they all share is charisma – that captivating trait that makes you stand up and take notice. If there's any home model with that level of personality, it's the Seneca. The Seneca model pours on the charm with style and substance. An array of head-turning facades to choose from. A spacious, open floorplan that works for you and your needs. And plenty of space to welcome family and friends. Just past the foyer, the flex area is the first room to set the tone. Use it for a library, or put in some double doors for a home office. You can even turn it into a first-floor bedroom suite and give guests an extra dose of privacy. The dining room has a convenient service hall, powder room and closet. A large family room opens into a gourmet kitchen and casual dining area. Want to take the party outside? Add a covered porch! Just off the kitchen, a family entry keeps the great outdoors from dirtying your great indoors. On the second level, you can have as many as five bedrooms. Don't need that many? Turn one of them into a loft and another into a bonus room! The owner's bedroom has two big walk-in closets to store all your best looks. The owner's... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $584,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract in…
Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach
The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges.
New options for washing your car or other vehicles have been sprouting up around the Richmond region over the past couple of years, with more …
Rising property values - up $4.2 billion in 2 years - means Richmond will lose millions in state education funding
Richmond is poised to lose millions in state education funding next year.
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from a program called the Regional Greenhouse G…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was n…
HOT SPRINGS — Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy pol…
Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the…
Brennan Armstrong’s future with Virginia’s football program hinges on the evaluation of NFL scouts and the composition of the Cavaliers’ new c…