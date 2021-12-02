5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $589,999

This stunning new home is ready-made for entertaining, boasting an open main floor with an inviting, airy great room.. A gourmet kitchen is adjacent, complete with a walk-in pantry, a center island and abundant counter and cabinet space. You'll also find a study with elegant French doors on this level. Attractive open oak stairs lead to the second floor, showcasing four bedrooms including a luxurious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and a lavish deluxe bath. Highlights also include a light-filled sunroom and a covered patio, and a finished basement with a bedroom, a bath and a rec room. Ask how you can personalize this home at the Home Gallery(tm)!