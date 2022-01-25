The life of the party.. The fearless leader. The rock star. What they all share is charisma – that captivating trait that makes you stand up and take notice. If there's any home model with that level of personality, it's the Seneca. The Seneca model pours on the charm with style and substance. An array of head-turning facades to choose from. A spacious, open floorplan that works for you and your needs. And plenty of space to welcome family and friends. Just past the foyer, the flex area is the first room to set the tone. Use it for a library, or put in some double doors for a home office. You can even turn it into a first-floor bedroom suite and give guests an extra dose of privacy. The dining room has a convenient service hall, powder room and closet. A large family room opens into a gourmet kitchen and casual dining area. Want to take the party outside? Add a covered porch! Just off the kitchen, a family entry keeps the great outdoors from dirtying your great indoors. On the second level, you can have as many as five bedrooms. Don't need that many? Turn one of them into a loft and another into a bonus room! The owner's bedroom has two big walk-in closets to store all your best looks. The owner's... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $599,990
