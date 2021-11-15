5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $529,950

Coming home to this charming cul-de-sac and idyllic country front porch will be the perfect end to your day in the heart of the Nuckols Road corridor with access to shopping around the corner and some of the most sought after schools in Henrico County. First floor features include spacious formal rooms, and a granite kitchen opening to a large family room with a rustic, Joanna Gaines inspired shiplap fireplace surround. Wood floors, new lighting fixtures, and a fully updated powder room complete the first level. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, dressing room, and a walk-in closet in addition to 3 bedrooms perfect for the family and a fully renovated marble hall bath. On the top level is a space that can be used for a 5th bedroom or flex space for the kids, complete with newly installed LVP flooring. The back deck overlooks a private and well landscaped fully fenced rear yard ready for fire pit season! Make this your home just in time for the holidays!