5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $540,000

Impressive Brick-Front Home w/Private Backyard & Finished Third Floor! This impressive classic property shines with elegance and charm. Home flaunts 5 BR, 3.5 BA, 3,502 sq ft, hardwood throughout first level, formal dining room and incredible primary suite. Be wowed with exquisite full front porch adorned with decorative columns. Inviting foyer inspires with dramatic two-story foyer flanked by formal living and dining rooms, ideal for entertaining guests and family. Cozy up to the gas fireplace w/built-in features in darling family room. Kitchen is a showstopper showcasing SS appliances, center island, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry as well as butler's pantry w/wine storage! Tucked away office nook is perfect for working from home with built-in desk and bookcase. Retreat upstairs to an incredible primary suite offering huge walk-in closet and spa-like en suite bath w/tile floors, separate vanities, jetted tub and walk-in shower. Additional 3 bedrooms each provide large closets & plush carpet, sharing a full hall bath. Finished 3rd floor offers additional bedrooms w/walk-in closet and private bath. Plenty of storage can be found in walk-in attic and detached 2-car garage!