5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $650,000

Gorgeous transitional 2-Story home in sought after Wyndham Forest! This home features beautiful crown molding and plantation blinds throughout. The open Chef’s kitchen features designer backsplash, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and a large island. The spacious family room has great natural sunlight with beautiful gas fireplace, hardwood floors & 2 sets of French doors that open onto the deck. The nice sized deck overlooks the fully fenced backyard with mature trees, 550 sq. ft patio and detached tool shed! On the second level enjoy a spacious loft, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. All bedrooms have access to the Jack and Jill bathrooms! The Primary Suite is sure to become your haven with cathedral ceiling, extra-large walk-in closet, sitting room and luxury primary bath. The 3rd level features a recreation room, a 5th bedroom, and full bath #4.