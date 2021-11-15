5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $699,000

Come see this beautiful Wyndham home that is conveniently located on the 3rd hole of the Dominion Club Golf course! This lovely home is tucked away on a quiet cul de sac and boasts of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, stunning hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, new windows (2020), new gas range and hood (2020), and views for days! With over 3600 sq feet this expansive home provides ample space all your entertaining needs. The light filled family/rec room opens up to the spacious patio with beautiful views of the golf course. When you head up stairs you will be greeted by the very large primary bedroom with an enormous primary closet and en suite. The second floor has four additional light filled bedrooms and two more full bathrooms. The refrigerator, washer and dryer convey with the home. Do not miss the opportunity to make this fantastic home, in the sought after Wyndham community, yours.