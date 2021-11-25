5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $772,618

SPRING 2022 MOVE IN! LOOK AT THIS VIEW!!! This stunning SOUTHERN exposure home features a private study or den and formal dining room upon entry. Through the foyer you will be welcomed by a large family room with an amazing view, included gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets and kitchen aid appliances. Breakfast area leading to stunning covered patio! LVP flooring throughout the first floor. On the 2nd floor, you will find 4 bedrooms, including an expansive owner's suite with dual walk-in closets and vanities. 3rd floor features additional bedroom, bath and game room! VERY LAST BRAND NEW HOME IN WYNDHAM. Deep Run, Short Pump Middle, Shady Grove Elementary. 4 minutes to playground and pool, 6 minutes to elementary school. Lawncare included! Wyndham amenities included! Appointment only Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.