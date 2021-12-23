5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $777,530

SUMMER 2022 MOVE IN! LOOK AT THIS VIEW!!! UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This stunning SOUTHERN exposure home features a private study or den and formal dining room upon entry. Through the foyer you will be welcomed by a large family room with an amazing wooded view, included gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets, quartz countertops and kitchen aid gas appliances. Breakfast area leads to stunning covered patio! LVP flooring throughout the first floor. On the 2nd floor, you will find 4 bedrooms, including an expansive owner's suite with dual walk-in closets and vanities. 3rd floor features additional bedroom, bath and game room! VERY LAST BRAND NEW HOME IN WYNDHAM. Deep Run, Short Pump Middle, Shady Grove Elementary. 4 minutes to playground and pool, 6 minutes to elementary school. Lawncare included! Wyndham amenities included! APPOINTMENT ONLY CALL 1st Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.