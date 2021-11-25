5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $845,000

Vacation at home! Beautiful three story home with large privacy fenced backyard with a salt water pool, patio, and hot tub. Home is situated on a half acre cul de sac lot with a circular driveway. The home has an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths and no carpet in the entire house. The first floor has a living room, dining room, bar area and large kitchen with granite counter tops, and a family room with gas fireplace off kitchen. There is also an office with glass pocket doors. The front and rear staircase with wrought iron spindles lead to the second floor with a large primary bedroom with a sitting area and His &Hers closets and a large master bath with jetted tub and large shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor, two have walk in closets. The third floor has a bedroom and bath and a large rec room. The exterior is 3 sided diamond white brick, with hardiplank on the rear, architectural windows, new dimensional roof in 2021. Salt water pool & all equipment. Hot Tub conveys. Freshly painted interior.