5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,349,950

NEW PLAN WITH FIRST FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE AND FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM/ BATH!!! 3 Sides Brick. Over 2600 SF on First Floor w/ 10 foot ceilings. Completely open Great Room and Designer Kitchen with Wolf appliances. Stamped Concrete Loggia! Second floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus lots of walk in storage. Cul de sac street on almost 1/2 acre. Outstanding Colonial Homecrafters, Ltd quality includes Andersen windows, superior insulation package and irrigation. Last chance to build new on the River Road corridor in Riverlake Colony. Only 11 remaining lots! Quick access to 64 and 288. Plans to choose from or design your own!