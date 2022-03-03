5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,854,950

Stunning new plan known as the St Augustine. White brick exterior with wrap around front porch sited on over 1 acre flat lot off of River Road! First floor living features 10 foot ceiling, Dining Room with coffered ceiling, designer Kitchen complete with Miele, Wolf appliances plus Sub Zero refrigerator. The 28 x 19 Family Room with fireplace accesses the rear Loggia with stamped concrete-Anderson Patio doors . The Owner's bedroom suite offers an impressive master bath, closet with island and dressing room. The first floor Office opens directly to the front porch. Second floor living features 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Living loft on second floor as well. Three car garage, drop zone with cubbies , central vacuum, mahogany front door, irrigation and sod are just finishing touches. Easy access to I64 and 288.