5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $349,950

Open, bright and spacious describe this extremely well maintained 5 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home located on a quiet street offering plenty of room for everyone. Featuring an open living room, dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and Very spacious eat-in kitchen with a huge island for plenty of seating. Home offers a downstairs bedroom and a 2 car side load garage. Head upstairs and enter the double doors into the great size primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom featuring a separate tub and shower along with a double vanity sink, and a very large walk-in closet(don’t miss the additional storage located in the closet). Three additional sizable bedrooms all with ceiling fans, a hall bathroom, linen closet and large laundry room complete the upstairs. Enjoy sitting on your front porch watching the sunset or cozy on your back deck with a good book. This home truly has it all and is Move-in Ready today!