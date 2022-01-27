5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $405,000

This beautiful two story home features includes a formal dining room, a kitchen that opens to the family room, a breakfast area and a 20ft garage.. The 2nd floor features 5 bedrooms, a loft, and the hall bath. In this new section, we offer luxury finishes, like all brick porches and decorative elements, including optional decorative stone on the front. Contact our site agent for details on all the customizations offered to make this home truly yours.