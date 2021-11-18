5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $410,000

The one with the In-Law suite you have been waiting for in the Godwin HS District is here! Offering a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, the primary bedroom could be one of 3 different bedrooms, you make the choice! This brick and vinyl expanded cape has it all! Formal living and dining rooms, expanded family room, updated kitchen, In-Law suite, and Laundry room! In-Law suite and family room were added in 2014, and the In-Law suite offers open concept Kitchen/Living Room space, separate bedroom w/its' own walk in closet and Heat Pump. Kitchen upated in 2018 with white cabinets, (a few glass accents) and upgraded granite counters. Hardwoods, or laminate hardwoods thoughout, Fresh paint, Thermal windows, Tankless water heater, Whole House Generator, Detached 2-car garage, detached sheds (with electricity), stamped concrete patio, and fenced in yard. Walk to commuity pool, grocery store, hardware store, restaurants and more. Established landscapiing freshened up for the fall...everything is done for you...just bring your suitcase and toothbrush, and start loving your new home! Carver, Quioccasin, and Godwin Schools; Need another option? Steward School is just 10 minutes away.