5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $609,950

Beautifully maintained HOME in established Cobblestone neighborhood of Twin Hickory is turn-key & ready for your next chapter! Covered front porch w/standing seam roof provides timeless character & perfect spot for conversation or a quiet cup of your favorite beverage, hot or cold. So many details & updates to enjoy: 1st level has 9’ ceilings, NEWly refin hardwds, sunny Foyer opens to elegant turned stair, DR w/tray ceiling, flexible LR or Office for WFH. Kitchen w/fresh white cabinetry, granite, marble tile, pantry, island & newer appl (2016, 2019) opens to sunny, vaulted Eat-In space & to FR w/cozy fireplace & NEW carpet. French doors lead to lg, freshly stained deck & fenced rear yard for outdoor fun! 2nd level continues modern paint & has NEW carpet thruout. Spacious Primary Suite has WIC & spa bath w/sep shower & tub. 4 more BR's & 2 more full Baths (one is Ensuite) offer many options for family/guests. Finished 3rd level w/half bath & walk-in storage could be media, more office or BR #6. Laundry Rm & Baths have NEW vinyl plank flooring, 1st level HVAC NEW in 2019, crawlspace conditioned & encapsulated, full irrigation, det shed. This one will check ALL the boxes!!