5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $630,000

Located in the story-book neighborhood of Belle Grove, this property offers many distinguishing features; 9' ceilings on the first floor, hardwood floors on 1st AND 2nd floors, gracious foyer with turned staircase and exceptionally large, landscaped back yard. The large dining room to left of the foyer has a very handy walk-in china closet and the living room on the other side of the foyer has a lovely bay window overlooking the neighborhood. Both living and dining rooms have access to the open kitchen and family room providing excellent flow for parties and family gatherings. The family room, with built-ins and huge brick fireplace, was extended several feet and is exceptionally large with a wall of replacement windows allowing an abundance of light. Completing the first floor is a lovely powder room and fantastic laundry room/office. The second floor showcases the Primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet, as well as 3, possibly 4, additional bedrooms and hall bath. The bi-level deck off the back of the house leads to a large, beautifully landscaped oasis of plants, birds and butterflies. Storage galore in walkup attic and attached shed. Tuckahoe schools!