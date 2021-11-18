A perfect blend of luxury and comfort, this newly expanded & renovated Modern Farmhouse rests in the heart of the Tuckahoe ES/MS/Freeman district! Enter from the country style porch or the side mudroom/office into open concept living & be greeted with 9' ceilings & wide planked oak HDWDS throughout. The kitchen boasts of modern updates - custom cabinetry w/ large island, quartz counters, SS appliances, custom hood & full size wet bar! Don't miss the BUTLER'S PANTRY off the kitchen & adjacent to the powder rm. The Family Room showcases a beautiful gas fireplace & offers access to a large back porch great for entertaining or enjoying the game! Before you head upstairs, you will notice a 1ST FLOOR EN SUITE off the foyer. Upstairs are 2 well appointed BRs, another en suite & the Primary BR w/ 2 W/IN closets & spa like en suite bath you will never want to leave! Up the 2nd set of stairs is 800SF+/- 3RD FLOOR ready for future bath & plenty of space for several configurations! Careful thought & quality craftsmanship have gone into the creation & design of this luxurious offering. Like new, the next owner will enjoy all new systems (electrical, plumbing, HVAC) finishes & design features.
5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $899,950
