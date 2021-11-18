Custom Built, this architectural masterpiece boasts artful design features with close proximity to Water Views! Brick Elevation & offering 4 bedrooms & just over 2,600 ft2 this home is built for entertaining. Luxury Laminate Floors & Recessed Lights expand throughout your Formal Living & Dining Room. The Immaculate Kitchen is every chef’s dream w/NEW SS Appliances, Chic White Cabinets adorned with Granite countertops, Beautiful Glass Backsplash, Vaulted Ceilings & Sliding Doors to a Side Porch= Perfection. First floor Primary Suite features NEW Luxury Laminate Floors, Natural Light, WI Closet & NEW Ensuite w/Beautiful NEW Stand Up Shower, Large Vanity & more! Across, the 2nd Primary/Guest Suite boasts a Spacious layout & Private Ensuite of it's own! The 3rd Bedroom is privately located in the rear of the home and near the 3rd New Full Restroom! On route upstairs, you'll come across the lovely Sitting area making a perfect room for a Wet Bar & Entertaining! Upstairs, he 4th Bedroom is plentiful & has it's own Sitting Space. With a Two Car Attached Garage- Custom Built & easy accessibility to The Boathouse, River Access & I95. Welcome to your Luxuriously Unique HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $335,000
