5 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $495,000

Exquisite brick ranch home that was meticulously built. This home is seated on a gorgeous corner lot that is a .82 acre lot. You will quickly know you are walking in something special when you enter the front foyer of this home featuring GORGEOUS HW flooring with inlay, DBL closets and stunning chandelier. The foyer sits between a formal LR & DR with HW and exquisite molding. Also on the first floor you will love the kitchen with raised panel wood cabinetry, double pantry, recess lighting. While cooking for the family you will enjoy watching them in the great/family room that showcases stunning built in bookcase, gas FP, ceiling fan, recess lighting and access to the rear deck. The rest of the 1st floor has 4 bedrooms including the master w/walk in closet & private bath. The 2nd floor has a large master bed w/bathroom and a HUGE recreation room that will serve any need you desire, it has 2 closets and a walk in attic area for those holiday decorations and more. EXTRA FEATURES: 3 ZONE HEAT/AIR ANDERSON WINDOWS,10X30 DECK W/MOTORIZED RETRACTABLE AWNING,CENTRAL VAC,ALARM SYSTEM,AGREGATE SIDEWALK,WHOLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH,GENERATOR,400 AMP SERVICE AND MUCH MORE TO SEE!!