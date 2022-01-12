Welcome to "Miami Lodge," a stately Greek Revival mansion built in 1912 w/panoramic hilltop views of the James & Appomattox Rivers. Set amidst other significant properties in Hopewell's old City Point, this historic landmark has been lovingly cared for by the same family for over 60 years. The elegant interior is flooded w/natural light from large windows & French doors, & period details include 12' high ceilings, gleaming heart pine floors & 8 fireplaces. Grand porches envelop the house, leading to the "Great Hall" which spills into formal rooms w/18" cove molding & ceiling medallions. A large Family Room, full bath, & Screened Porch extend across the back, along w/the eat-in Kitchen, Butler's Pantry & Laundry Rm. A "Queen's Rise" staircase ascends to the 2nd floor w/4 generously-proportioned bedrooms, 2 more full baths & outdoor balcony with sweeping river views. A connecting wing provides options for offices or add'l bdrms, & a huge attic & basement offer endless possibilities.Splendid grounds are highlighted by sheltering shade trees, perennial & boxwood gardens, terrace, charming gazebo & koi pond. An amazing piece of history & tranquil retreat, just 30 minutes from Richmond!
5 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $895,000
