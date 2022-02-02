5 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $1,950,000

Prospect Hill represents 18th century Virginia living at its finest. Main residence features 5 BR and 5 baths with 2 half baths on the mainfloor. There are 8 additional bedroom suites in the dependencies which include The Laundry, Boy's Cabin, Overseers Cottage, UncleGuy's Cabin, Summer kitchen, Sanco Pansy's cottage, and the Carriage House, all with fireplaces, modern full baths and currentmechanical systems. The property is under easement to the National Park Service. Property is in Green Springs Historic District only 20minutes east of Charlottesville, and about 40 minutes from the west end of Richmond. Property is under an easement to the NationalPark Service.