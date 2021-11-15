 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $599,900

Bring your horses, chickens, vehicles, motorcycles this property offers country living at it’s best! Nestled in Goochland between Richmond and Charlottesville with easy access to I-64 this well maintained home sits on a private wooded lot with landscaping that shows this home's beauty year round. It's perfect for a car/truck/motorcycle and horse enthusiasts with a 4 bay garage allowing for up to 8 cars. The garage has a finished upstairs perfect for a game room, theater room (wired for surround sound) or storage. A welcoming entryway to the home paves the way to a formal living room, large dining and updated kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. The first floor primary suite with his/hers sinks and large walk in closet offers privacy from the four large bedrooms and multiple access full bath upstairs. A sitting area surrounded by the 4 bedrooms overlooks the property. This property offers a sunroom that will not disappoint in any season and a huge deck. The back yard has a matching chicken coop and fire pit. Like fishing? The neighborhood has a large fully stocked pond! New triple pane windows, door system, floors, paint, carpet, wide driveway make this home move in ready

