5 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $663,950

The Lancaster Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This dynamic five bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious owner's suite with amazing owner's bath and closet.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.