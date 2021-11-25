5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $449,900

Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath home in Ivy Banks / Kings Charter! This home has had many improvements in the last 6 years. These include A NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEW SIDING, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, New GAS FURNACE, HEAT PUMPS, NEW HINGES, DOOR KNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES AND OUTLETS AND SOME NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. The other improvements include A NEW MAILBOX,NEW WATER HEATER, FRESHLY PAINTED! The home features a Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry and island. The beamed Family room offers a brick wood burning fireplace & wet bar. The Vaulted Sun room opens to a Rear Deck that was just painted. Upstairs features 5 Bedrooms, the Master en-suite with Double Vanity, Jetted tub, separate Shower, and walk in Closet. 3 Bedrooms share the Hall Bath. The 5th bedroom has it's own Private Bath. Front and Rear Staircases, Walk up Attic, 2 Car Attached Garage, Paved Driveway, Front Porch and Rear Deck. The community provides 2 Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Pond, Play areas, Clubhouse and Exercise Room!