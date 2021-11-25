This updated, turnkey home in Kings Charter is ready for its new owners and is available for a quick closing! On either side of the two-story foyer are the formal living & dining rooms with hardwood floors and beautiful moldings. The dramatic family room has four windows that frame the wood-burning fireplace, as well as an overlook from the loft. Adjacent is the renovated, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large island with seating, and glass doors to the patio. The first floor primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a beautiful, updated, en suite bathroom. On the second level are a cozy loft area with built-ins; four additional bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom; and a hall bath. The fenced back yard offers plenty of green space, as well as a paver patio! This home is within walking distance to all of the wonderful amenities -- clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and more -- that Kings Charter has to offer. Don’t wait to make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $459,950
