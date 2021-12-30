Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! When you hear the word compromise, it often means being okay with less than you'd hoped for. Luckily there's a home model where compromise is not part of the plan. It's called the Lehigh. The Lehigh offers looks and smart design in equal measure. You get a choice of beautiful facades on the outside, and grand, light-filled spaces on the inside. But you'll also enjoy its convenient, flexible floorplan and generous room for storage. No trade-offs here! The foyer is open and airy, and can be whatever you imagine – playroom, living room, formal dining room. You could make it a glass-doored library for some old-world charm. Or use the secluded study, which can also be a first-floor bedroom. The kitchen has a huge island and walk-in pantry, and flows into the dining area and family room. A family entry keeps dirty shoes and wet clothes from flowing into your home. Upstairs, the loft makes for a great family hang-out or a sixth bedroom. The owner's bedroom is your comfortable getaway. Two large walk-in closets help avoid... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $544,990
-
- 5 min to read
