Luxury homes with modern features, available basements & spacious yards in Giles Preserve; Atlee's premier amenity-filled community.. Schedule your private 1-on-1 tour today! The York single-family home delivers on space and style. Enter through the foyer into the versatile flex room, which flows into the formal dining room. A convenient family entry is located right off the 2-car garage. The huge family room flows right into the dining area and gourmet kitchen with an island. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs has five spacious bedrooms, or four and a loft. The luxurious owner's suite is a sanctuary with a spa-like bath and two roomy walk-in closets. Finish the lower level for even more space. You'll love coming home to The York. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $559,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract in…
Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach
The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges.
New options for washing your car or other vehicles have been sprouting up around the Richmond region over the past couple of years, with more …
Rising property values - up $4.2 billion in 2 years - means Richmond will lose millions in state education funding
Richmond is poised to lose millions in state education funding next year.
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from a program called the Regional Greenhouse G…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was n…
HOT SPRINGS — Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy pol…
Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the…
Brennan Armstrong’s future with Virginia’s football program hinges on the evaluation of NFL scouts and the composition of the Cavaliers’ new c…