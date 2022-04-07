The Hudson single-family home fits the way you live.. Flex space can be used as a playroom, a library and more. Gather in the spacious family room, which flows into the dining room and gourmet kitchen, separated by a convenient breakfast bar. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter, while a quiet study is tucked away. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms offer abundant closet space and a full bath provides privacy. Your luxurious owner's bath will stun with its double bowl vanity and huge walk-in closet. Finish the basement level for extra living space. Come home to The Hudson. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $559,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and…
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
DNA and chemical analysis could tell the researchers if the people were born in Africa before coming to the U.S., maybe as slaves.
Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night, after a Henrico Police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road.
Richmond judge says city can't be sued by ex-police chief for wrongful termination, but leaves door open for new suit
A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently ruled that the city was protected from a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages for a former police off…
On April Fools’ Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a mock advisory opinion asserting that Kentucky improperly split off from Vir…
As friends of Henrico County police officer Trey Sutton fondly remembered his impact on their lives, officer Matthew Cayne — one of Sutton’s b…
The Food and Drug Administration authorized second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but not Johnson & Johnson.
Responding to a parent who pressed Chesterfield County leaders to focus more on schools and noted that the county spends less per student than…